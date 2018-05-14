CAR CRASH

Car smashes into guardrail in Central Fresno highway

Highway patrol officers are warning of the dangers of speeding after a car smashed into a guardrail. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Highway patrol officers are warning of the dangers of speeding after a car smashed into a guardrail.

The accident happened between Highway 180 and Highway 41.

CHP officers say a speeding driver got cut off on the exit to Highway 41 and when he yanked the steering wheel to the left, he drove right into the guardrail.

The front of the car was crushed in the collision.

Officers say the driver walked away from the crash without injuries, but paramedics took a passenger to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
