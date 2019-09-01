Car-to-car shooting injures one in Fresno, victims detained

By
A man is critically injured after a car-to-car shooting somewhere in Fresno.

Police found the victim in a car not far from Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his chest and went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they found evidence someone shot at the car, and evidence someone shot from the car.

They detained two more men from the victim's car, but they can't get a straight story about what happened or where.

"The victims inside this car here have given us conflicting statements on where it actually occurred," said Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department. "Initially, they said it occurred on the freeway. We couldn't find any evidence that it occurred there. they then said it occurred on a street, so again, they're not being completely forthcoming with us."

CHP officers searched Highway 99 near Olive and nearby streets for evidence of gunfire, but they didn't find anything.

Police collected evidence from the victim's car and then had it towed away.

They say the victim's condition stabilized Sunday morning, so they expect him to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Authorities looking for inmate who escaped Fresno Co. conservation camp
CHP officers out in full force for Labor Day weekend
At least 7 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Firefighters battling 400-acre wildfire in Tulare County, 10 percent contained
Grape stakes, debris go up in flames in Fresno Co., firefighters battle blaze
Show More
Selma pays police chief $125,000 settlement, can't discuss why he left
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Dating in California is going to cost you, survey says
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
More TOP STORIES News