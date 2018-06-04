U.S. & WORLD

Car wash employee allegedly steals customer's car on first day of work

Police are searching for an employee of a South Side car wash who drove off with a customer's car Saturday morning. (WLS)

Police are searching for an employee of a South Side car wash who allegedly drove off with a customer's car Saturday morning.

Veronica, who did not want her last name used, told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she and her husband went to Aqua Clean Hand Car Wash near 78th Street and Western Avenue to get their car washed. As they went to get their car and tip the employee who was drying it, they said he jumped inside and took off.

Veronica said she asked for surveillance video from the business but was told the person in charge was out of the country. She said she did learn something about the employee who allegedly took off in her car.

"They just hired him yesterday and the only thing that they had was his name and his phone number. They didn't take any photo ID or social security card," she said.

ABC7 Eyewitness News went to the business but staff would not speak. Chicago Police confirmed they were aware of what happened.
