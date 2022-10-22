Merced County Office of Education hosts Career Industry Day

High schoolers in Merced County are ready to plan for the future. Thursday was the 24th annual Career Industry Day.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- High schoolers in Merced County are ready to plan for the future.

Thursday was the 24th annual Career Industry Day, hosted by the Merced County Office of Education.

High school sophomores throughout the county were invited to meet with more than 130 exhibitors from the community to learn about different career opportunities.

Representatives from law enforcement, child development programs, the zoo and more were all on hand to teach students about their fields of expertise.

"It's a really rewarding opportunity to see kids with that spark, where they start thinking about something they never thought about before, and learning about new things and then planning for their future," says Janice Rogge.

Nearly 1,000 students took part in the event.

Organizers say the event included hands-on experiences to help students find the right career path for them.