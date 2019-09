FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to spruce up the resumes, the 28th annual Tulare County Job Fair is happening in Visalia this week.More than 80 employers will be searching for new employees, including Kaweah Delta Health Care, Ruiz Foods, Best Buy, Walmart and more.Those attending are asked to come dressed for success and bring copies of their resume. Some companies will even hold on-the-spot interviews.The job fair will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25th at the Visalia Convention Center.For more information, click here