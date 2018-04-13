Alorica job fair and military outreach

Alorica is looking to hire and this time there is a special focus on reaching out to military veterans.The call center is holding a one day meet and greet tomorrow in Clovis.The company is looking to hire 150 people and will conduct on- the- spot job interviews.At the same time, Alorica is joining forces with a program called the Military Veteran Project or MVP.The group's mission is to decrease military suicides and end military suicide through research.Founder Melissa Jarboe says, 22 veterans are taking their lives each day."You are actually going through the hiring process and to help join our mission. Anyone that comes in they can know that they are going to be able to give back to our community," said Jarboe.Alorica is hiring for its Fresno and Clovis locations.The new hires will make calls on behalf of several fortune 500 companies.Starting salary is $11. Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply and have a high school diploma or GED.The meet and greet will be held at 170 west Shaw Avenue in Clovis. That is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.