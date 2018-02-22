FRESNO

Amazon focused on creating jobs, including some in the Valley

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Amazon last year promised to create 100,000 new jobs in the U.S. to help keep up with the increase in e-commerce orders. That includes jobs here in the Valley, with an Amazon fulfillment center under construction right now in Southwest Fresno.

The massive 855,000 square foot center is going up near Orange and Central. The need to get packages shipped as fast as possible is key to Amazon's effort to remain on top.

For information about job opportunities at the Amazon fulfillment center in Fresno click here.
