Amazon hires 80,000 workers to meet surge brought by COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amazon has hired more than 80,000 employees to meet the huge surge in demand for online items, and many of them are working here in the Central Valley.Of those newly hired workers, roughly 15,000 are employed at a number of sites in the Central Valley, including Fresno.Many of those hired in the Central Valley had been laid off from their regular jobs because of the COVID-19 outbreak and came from a variety of fields and expertise.Amazon is still hiring people at all skill levels and is offering flexible schedules with minimum pay starting at $17 an hour.If you're interested in applying for work, click here. amazon.com/jobsnow