Amazon looking to hire hundreds for new Fresno fulfillment center

Hundreds of employees are needed to fill customer orders inside the company's most advanced e-commerce center located in Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
The new Amazon Fulfillment Center is set to open this summer in Southwest Fresno.

Hundreds of employees are now needed to fill the non-stop orders of customers inside the company's most advanced e-commerce center located at Central and Orange.
LINK: Apply for warehouse associate position

But before the warehouse opens in June or July, the company must first hire a workforce over the next few weeks to move product.

Amazon spokesperson Lauren Lynch says the search is off to good start. "Amazon is so excited to be hiring for Fresno now. Our robotics fulfillment center roles we're looking for 1500 full-time employees to pick, pack and ship customer orders."

Action News was granted access to Amazon's warehouse in Tracy where we saw pickers actively work with robotics to find products and send them along a conveyor belt.

RELATED: A peek inside what Amazon has planned for their Fresno facility
Fresno is about to be touched by Amazon. The massive building is going up and this summer, hundreds of people will be working at the e-commerce giant's latest warehouse.


Packers must be able to pack up orders and ship them out.

Lynch explained, "The items that are going to be fulfilled out of the Fresno Fulfillment Center are items that Amazon robotics can carry so those are the smaller items on Amazon.com. Think pet toys, electronics, house goods."

A warehouse associate at Amazon will make $11.75 an hour while a yard jockey associate will start at $13.55 an hour.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand says the various jobs require, "A lot of different skills but the good point is about 90% of our population is going to qualify for the basic, entry-level jobs. That's a high school education, GED."

Brand says Amazon's decision to open this facility has helped put the city on the corporate map.

LINK: More information on working for Amazon in Fresno

Once you apply online you can expect to hear from a company recruiter within two weeks to possibly schedule an interview.
