AMAZON

Another Amazon fulfillment center coming to the Valley, this time in Kern County

FILE - Amazon logo located on the side of a fulfillment center located in Southwest Fresno

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Another giant Amazon fulfillment center is coming to the Valley, bringing more than a thousand new jobs.

RELATED: Fresno's Amazon Fulfillment Center open and shipping products

Kern County announced Monday that Amazon would build the new facility near Meadows Field Airport north of Bakersfield.

The county says that the property has closed escrow, permits have been approved, and construction is starting today.

The building will be approximately two million square feet.



That's more than double the size of the Amazon fulfillment center in Southwest Fresno. That 855,000 square foot warehouse opened in July and is packed with Amazon's latest technology including dozens of robots and more than 16 miles of conveyor belts.

The Fresno fulfillment center will employ more than 1,500 people when it becomes fully operational in a year or two.

Earlier this year, Action News was given exclusive access to Amazon's other Valley fulfillment center located in Tracy. That facility first opened five years ago and was one of the first in the nation to extensively use robots to move products around the warehouse.

RELATED: A peek inside what Amazon has planned for their Fresno facility
EMBED More News Videos

Fresno is about to be touched by Amazon. The massive building is going up and this summer, hundreds of people will be working at the e-commerce giant's latest warehouse.



The Central Valley has become a hot spot for fulfillment center development spurred by relatively inexpensive land and easy access to highways that lead to California's other metropolitan areas.

Click here to read more stories about Amazon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersamazonjobsreal estate developmentKern County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
Amazon investigates reports employees may have taken bribes
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Amazon announces second large-scale fulfillment center in North Valley
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
Amazon is 2nd publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value
More amazon
CAREERS
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Unemployment rates in Fresno County at a 12 year low
Need cash now but you don't get paid until Friday?
Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job
Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
More Careers
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News