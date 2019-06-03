Careers

Best, worst states for jobs revealed by WalletHub

By Bria Kalpen
Summertime is the perfect time of year to be on the hunt for a new job, but some states have more to offer than others.

In a new report, WalletHub lists the best and worst states for jobs - and if your state is in the top 5, you may have the best chances of securing that dream job this summer.

The personal finance site compared all 50 states across 33 key indicators or job-market strength, opportunity, and health of the economy to determine which states were the best and the worst for job seekers.

WalletHub named Massachusetts the 2019's best state for jobs. Massachusetts was also ranked the state with the fourth shortest time spent working, but the second longest time spent commuting. Washington took the second place spot, and the state has the second highest monthly average starting salary. The third spot went to Colorado, followed by Vermont in fourth. New Hampshire ranked fifth overall and was named the state with the most job opportunities. Illinois landed near the middle, ranking 31st overall.

The worst state for jobs in the U.S. is West Virginia, according to WalletHub. The state also has the second fewest job opportunities and the second highest unemployment rate.

For more information and to view the full report, visit WalletHub.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersu.s. & worldcareersjobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News