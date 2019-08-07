big fresno fair

Big Fresno Fair hosting 9th annual job fair to fill nearly 500 positions for 2019 fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job? The Big Fresno Fair is looking to hire for nearly 500 positions at its 9th annual job fair.

The job fair will be held Thursday, August 8 at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fair officials say some of the open positions include:

  • Parking and Admission Ticket Sellers

  • Ticket Takers

  • Parking Attendants

  • Customer Service Representatives

  • Janitorial Staff

  • Maintenance

  • Horse Racing Staff (Ushers, Maintenance and Customer Service Reps.)

  • Security Guards

  • Concessions


    • Interested applicants can bring a resume, and are encouraged to dress business professional. Parking is free, you can park in the Chance Lot.

    For more information, click here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    careersfresnojob fairbig fresno faircommunityjobs
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BIG FRESNO FAIR
    Big Fresno Fair announces first-ever Tamale Throwdown
    Roseanne Barr cancels Big Fresno Fair show due to scheduling conflict
    Fill the Need
    How to become a community performer at the Big Fresno Fair
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
    Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
    ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
    Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
    Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
    Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
    FedEx to end ground delivery business with Amazon
    Show More
    USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
    UC Merced makes Princeton Review's 'Best 385 Colleges'
    Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
    2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
    Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
    More TOP STORIES News