Big Fresno Fair hosting 9th annual job fair to fill nearly 500 positions for 2019 fair

Parking and Admission Ticket Sellers

Ticket Takers

Parking Attendants

Customer Service Representatives

Janitorial Staff

Maintenance

Horse Racing Staff (Ushers, Maintenance and Customer Service Reps.)

Security Guards

Concessions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job? The Big Fresno Fair is looking to hire for nearly 500 positions at its 9th annual job fair.The job fair will be held Thursday, August 8 at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Fair officials say some of the open positions include:Interested applicants can bring a resume, and are encouraged to dress business professional. Parking is free, you can park in the Chance Lot.For more information, click here