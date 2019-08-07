Big Fresno Fair hosting 9th annual job fair to fill nearly 500 positions for 2019 fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job? The Big Fresno Fair is looking to hire for nearly 500 positions at its 9th annual job fair.
The job fair will be held Thursday, August 8 at the Fresno Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fair officials say some of the open positions include:Parking and Admission Ticket SellersTicket Takers Parking AttendantsCustomer Service RepresentativesJanitorial StaffMaintenanceHorse Racing Staff (Ushers, Maintenance and Customer Service Reps.)Security GuardsConcessions
Interested applicants can bring a resume, and are encouraged to dress business professional. Parking is free, you can park in the Chance Lot.
