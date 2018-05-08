Caltrans holds career fair at Fresno Fairgrounds

If you are looking for a job at Caltrans you are invited to attend a career fair at the Fresno Fairgrounds Tuesday morning.You will learn about various employment opportunities with Caltrans including engineers, office assistants, equipment operators, and maintenance. Representatives from each division will be there to answer questions.College students looking for part-time work can learn about the student assistant program.The career fair starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 1:00 p.m.