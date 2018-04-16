Central Star Behavioral Health holds job fair to fill more than 100 positions

Darrell Hill is looking for a job. The military veteran hopes the Central Star Behavioral Health job fair is his first and last stop. He's applying for a cook and housekeeping position."You never know until you step out of the door. Step out there and put yourself out there, you never know what comes up."Hill hopes to be one of the 100 people Central Star hires.Central Star Administrator Jennifer Seidel said a wide spectrum of jobs are available ranging from entry level to some requiring a master's degree."Nursing, we are looking for clinical supervisors, we are looking for mental health clinicians, we are looking for a cook, and direct care staff to provide behavioral interventions."The behavioral health group is in need of applicants for their new voluntary mental illness facility, opening in July. Seidel said the new facility will be equipped to help fill a growing need in our community"The CRT is a 16 bed facility and we will provide mental health treatment and psychiatric services, group therapy, and any type of interventions that may be needed."Apart from wanting a job, Hill wants to help care for others and he thinks that makes him a perfect candidate."I'm always out there trying to help the next person be the best they can be."The job fair is over, but you can click below to check out other available positions.