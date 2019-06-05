ABC30.com Original

Chowchilla Police celebrate National Animal Control Appreciation Week

By
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chowchilla Police Department made sure to show some love to their animal control officer during National Animal Control Appreciation Week.

The department has been honoring Michelle Boyle this week, who's been working in animal control in Chowchilla for close to 15 years.

"I love my job...it's like I said, it's my passion," Boyle said. "I don't know what it is about animals but we have a connection."

The department took to Facebook to thank Boyle earlier this week, commending her for her work and the animals she's been able to save.



"I want to be a voice for the voiceless," Boyle said. "They don't have a voice, they don't ask to be brought into this world... so I try to be there to help them as much as I can."
