Dozens come out to job fair in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several organizations came out to Southeast Fresno Wednesday to fill open positions, everything from janitors to nurses.

The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association is actively looking to lower the unemployment rate in the area as well as Fresno County, which currently stands at 16 percent.

Businesses that took part in the job fair included Taco Bell, Central Valley Auto Glass and Fresno EOC.

If you happened to miss the event you may email your resume to SEFCEDA at marketing@sefceda.org where it will be passed on to employers.
