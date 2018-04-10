Dozens hired on the spot by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino

It's a matter of luck at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, but instead of playing for cash, hundreds of people Tuesday were playing their hand and hoping to get a job.From the bar, to the tables, to marketing, the Coarsegold casino was looking to hire more than 80 people on the spot.Many, like Eleanor Peralta, are keeping their options open."Just looking and seeing whats being offered, it'd be my second job.""I'm just here to find a job," said Nicholas Aleman. "I came all the way from Madera to get a job. I'm hoping to get a position as an advertising coordinator."The casino shut down in 2014 after a dispute between tribal members forced a closure, putting many employees out of work. It reopened in 2015. Casino representatives didn't want to give specific details on their current financial state, but say Tuesday's job fair is in preparation for their busy summer season."It looks like from 5 years ago we're doing a lot lot better," said Jairo Feria, an HR Trainer for Chukchansi. "Numbers don't lie. We wouldn't ne hosting a job fair for 80+ positions if we didn't need them. Things are looking up."Hopeful job seekers came in with a resume and moments later, were being interviewed for a position."It gets us a good applicant pool, it brings us face to face with applicants," said Human Resources Director Barbara Mendez. "Applying today can be impersonal, we're not impersonal. We want to be involved with our community and our applicants."The new hires not only leave with a job, but a series of benefits the casino offers to its staff. Representatives say once hired, employees could start working within 2 weeks.