Equal Employment Opportunity Report

KFSN-TV FRESNO ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

AUGUST 1, 2019

1. Sending or emailing the KFSN job listing to the 59 organizations and schools detailed in Attachment A. We periodically broadcast on-air announcements publicizing the fact that qualified organizations may request to be added to our mailing list. 2. Posting open positions on the station's website (www.abc30.com/jobs). 3. Posting open positions via DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances detailed in Attachment B. 4. Posting open positions in the Company online job listing (www.disneycareers.com).

A. Participation in Job Fairs

B. Internship Program

C. Scholarship Programs

ABC30 Journalism Scholarship

ABC30 Building a Better Community Scholarship

D. Listing each upper-level opening in a job bank or newsletter of a media trade group with a broad-based membership that includes women and minorities

E. Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination

F. Training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for a higher level position

G. Other Activities

This report covers the period from July 22, 2018 through July 21, 2019.KFSN-TV (the "Station") has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender identity, marital status, religion, age, national origin, citizenship status, disability, sex, sexual orientation, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices.In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of openings, and a summary of interviewees who applied for vacancies as well as their referral sources.In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.Dan A. Adams, KFSN-TV's President & General Manager, is responsible for supervising EEO compliance.KFSN-TV has publicized job vacancies in the following ways (except for positions filled through internal promotion) and as indicated below:Following are the positions filled during the period of July 22, 2018 to July 21, 2019:In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 3; company online job listing - 1; industry referral - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org.Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 3. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org, JournalismJobs.com.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 2; company online job listing - 2; internal station candidate - 1; employee referral - 1. The referral source of two candidates hired was the company online job listing. The other candidate hired was an industry referral.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, Spotsndots.com, NAHJ.org.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 6; indeed.com - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was the station website.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, JournalismJobs.com, NAHJ.org.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; employee referral - 1; company online job listing - 1. One candidate hired was an employee referral. The referral source of the other candidate hired was the company online job listing.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, JournalismJobs.com, NAHJ.org.Two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 1; company online job listing - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 2; internal station candidate - 2; employee referral - 1. One candidate hired was an internal station candidate. The other candidate hired was an employee referral.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 3; station website - 1; employee referral - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org, SBE.org.Three people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; company online job listing - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org, Spotsndots.com.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 5. The referral source of the candidate hired was the company online job listing.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 6; industry referral - 1. The referral source of one candidate hired was the company online job listing. The other candidate hired was an industry referral.In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Fresno Bee, NAHJ.org.Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 3; internal station candidate - 1; employee referral - 1. The candidate hired was an employee referral.KFSN-TV is committed to performing ongoing non-vacancy specific recruitment efforts that bring attention to the variety of job and career opportunities at the station. Outreach efforts are designed to provide easy access for candidates to apply for job opportunities, as well as provide information and training to develop a diverse pool of prospective candidates for the future.KFSN-TV participated in the National Association of Black Journalists 2018 Convention 8/1-8/5/2018 at the GM Renaissance Center - Detroit, MI. The Station's News Director, Michael Carr, participated by distributing information about career and internship opportunities, soliciting resumes, interviewing job seekers, critiquing demo reels and providing career guidance.Fresno State Fall Career and Internship Fair 10/3/2018 at the Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA. ABC30 was represented at the Career and Internship Fair by Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia and Account Executive Marisela Vallejo whom staffed the booth during the event, which included approximately 200 vendors.Fresno State Broadcasting Class - 12/11/2018 at Fresno State University - Fresno, CA. Assistant News Director Jim Jakobs spoke with Fresno State Broadcast students about potential job opportunities at KFSN and other TV stations.Fresno State's Recruit the 99 Career and Internship Fair 3/6/2019 at the Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA. Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia and anchor Liz Harrison, KFSN's Internship liaison, spoke to students and alumni regarding current openings and the internship program.KFSN-TV's internship program offers paid internships for college students interested in careers in television broadcasting. The internship program is designed to provide students with an onsite educational experience that complements their academic studies. During the reporting period, KFSN-TV hired five interns.KFSN-TV's internship program has launched the careers of dozens of students with aspirations to work in broadcasting. Currently there are four former KFSN-TV interns working at the Station, including two on-air talent and the News Director.Recruitment outreach for interns is primarily accomplished by informing the Journalism Department at local colleges and universities about openings.KFSN-TV has two scholarship programs:The first, the, provides up to three scholarships each year to California State University, Fresno students majoring in fields designed to lead to a career in broadcast journalism. The recipients of this scholarship during the reporting period wereThe second, the, provides at least five scholarships each year to under privileged and/or "at-risk" students to attend a State Center Community College District campus. The recipients of this scholarship during the reporting period wereThe Station sent notification of its job listings to the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.KFSN-TV management employees are required to complete the Walt Disney Company's "Preventing Harassment" and "Standards of Business Conduct" training courses every two years. These courses cover discrimination prevention and the importance of offering equal employment opportunities to all employees.KFSN-TV employees have access to a wide range of professional, leadership, and management training through the Walt Disney Company's D-Learn training program.KFSN-TV has a goal of motivating and inspiring the next generation of broadcast professionals. To support that goal, KFSN-TV hosts high school and college students at the television station to expose them to the variety of career options available in broadcasting. Student groups are provided with a behind the scenes tour of operations.ABC30 Station Tour - 9/14/2018: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia conducted a tour for 27 students from Wilson Middle School's broadcasting program. The students visited the newsroom and studio and had a Q&A with the station's Public Affairs producer, an Action News photographer, a director, and the 4PM News producer.ABC30 Station Tour - 9/26/2018: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia conducted a tour for students from Home School Synergy Co-Op. The students toured the news studio and the newsroom.ABC30 Station Tour - week of 11/12/2018: News Director Michael Carr conducted a station tour to media and journalism students from Tulare Union High School.ABC30 Station Tour - 11/15/2018: News Director Michael Carr gave a station tour to students from West Fresno Middle School.ABC30 Station Tour - 11/20/2018: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia conducted a tour of the station to a journalism class of 25 students from Hanshaw Middle School in Modesto, California.ABC30 Station Tour - 11/29/2018: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia conducted a tour of the ABC30 Studio and Newsroom for Hanford West High School's Media, Arts, and Entertainment Academy.ABC30 Station Tour - 12/4/2018: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia conducted a tour of the station for a group from Access Adult Daycare, a program for adults with disabilities.ABC30 Station Tour - 3/12/2019: News Director Michael Carr conducted a station tour for approximately 20 students from Reyburn Intermediate in Clovis Unified.ABC30 Station Tour - 3/21/2019: Former producer Christine Brown brought a dozen of her students from Keppler Academy in Fresno for a station tour.ABC30 Station Tour - 3/22/2019: Michael Carr conducted a tour for two dozen students from Sanger High School.ABC30 Station Tour - 4/25/2019: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia conducted a tour of the studio and news room for the American Legion of Valor in Visalia. They also spent time with Action News weather anchor Brianna Ruffalo for a Q&A session. The group consisted of World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans.ABC30 Station Tour - 5/8/2019: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia and Account Executive Julie Tymn conducted a station tour for students from Buchanan High School's News Network. The students prepare a weekly newscast, and their entire team was able to come and see news production from all sides at ABC30. They visited with Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso and Sports Director Chris Alvarez. Rudy Rendon walked the students though the producer role in the Ignite booth and answered a variety of questions about their roles at the station.ABC30 Station Tour - 5/15/2019: Members of KFSN'S Youth Advisory Council were given a behind-the-scenes look at the studio, live trucks and transmission area. Anchor Graciela Moreno talked about her work in the industry and News Technical Operations Manager Dennis Silvas talked about Dejero technology and microwave capabilities.ABC30 Station Tour - 5/21/2019: KFSN anchor Graciela Moreno hosted the Community Leadership Every Neighborhood Matters group. Twenty members (all Spanish speakers) received a tour of KFSN and learned about Graciela's journey into television news.ABC30 Station Tour - 5/16/2019: Programming Manager Charlene Ciavaglia gave a tour of the ABC30 studios and newsroom to a Video Production Class from Central High School.ABC30 Station Tour - 6/7/2019: Charlene Ciavaglia gave a station tour to Access and their clients. Access is a care facility for adults with disabilities.