Fighter Wing job fair

The California Air National Guard's 144th Maintenance Group is looking for people here in the Valley to join its team.Sunday morning dozens went to the base next to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport to learn about available positions.The maintenance group's responsibility is to make sure the aircraft are ready to fulfill the mission of protecting the west coast.During the career fair, several shops were shown off - including two eagle fighter jets that were there for people to check out."We have weapons electrical hydraulics structural," said Air National Guard Adriana Wright. There's a lot of different career opportunities and systems to catch people's interestThe Air National Guard says they are looking for people who are interested in being part of something bigger, while also making a difference and serving their local community.