Careers

Florida looking to hire 50 citizen python hunters

Snake hunters are needed in the sunshine state.

The South Florida Water Management District is looking for 50 people for its python elimination program.

Citizens who sign up are called python removal agents and paid hourly, reported CNN.

This program, which started in 2017, offers more money for snakes that are longer than four-feet and those guarding snake eggs.

More than 2,500 pythons have been removed from the area over the past two years.

People who are interested in taking part have to be at least 18-years-old, have no recent criminal history, and proper identification.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfloridafloridahuntingsnakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
Woman run down in Fresno Costco parking lot after road rage incident
Pres. Trump bars California from setting stricter fuel standards
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
Fresno HS student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up school'
31st horse dies at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26
Show More
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Porterville man arrested for lewd acts upon child
Sanger man sentenced for sexually assaulting a stranger
Tulare Co. woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed girl, grandmother
UPS employee shot while walking home from work in Merced
More TOP STORIES News