U.S. & WORLD

Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper, now makes more than $100,000 per year

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man quit his job and now gets paid $100,000 to shop for groceries. (WTVD)

CNN
OVIEDO, Fla. --
A Florida man quit his job as a teacher and now gets paid $100,000 to shop for groceries.

Ed Hennessey, a teacher at Oviedo High School, said that he never earned more than $50,000.

He said he struggled to make ends meet with two kids and his old college loans.

Ed became a shopper for Shipt, part-time, in 2015, developed a system a fan base, and two years later realized he could make some real money which made him reflect on his time in the classroom.

NC teacher average pay tops $50,000 per year
For the first time, the average yearly salary for a North Carolina teacher is more than $50,000 and lawmakers are hoping to see the average pay increase a few more thousand dollars in the next two years.


So in 2017, he made a bold life-changing decision to take a year sabbatical from teaching to shop full-time.

"I make over a $100,000 a year," said Hennessey.

Hennessey now doubles his teaching salary.

These days Hennessey spends his time in his car and scouring the aisles of supermarkets.

Every day, he picks up groceries and delivers them.

He works when he wants, mostly 50 to 60-hour weeks, and no longer gets summers off, but instead of grading tests and making lesson plans he's at home he's glued to his phone, his lifeline, which he said he doesn't even mind.

"It's so relaxing. I get to go out and I'm outside all the time. I see people and I'm my own boss. I am who I want to be," said Hennessey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersbusinessteachermoneyjobsu.s. & worldFlorida
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
CAREERS
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Unemployment rates in Fresno County at a 12 year low
Need cash now but you don't get paid until Friday?
Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job
Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
More Careers
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News