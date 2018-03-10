Fresno Chaffee Zoo now hiring

Ever wanted to work at Fresno Chaffee Zoo? Now is your chance!(6924) Main - Fresno, CA - Seasonal - Under the general direction of the Education Manager- Programs, this position is responsible to actively engage Zoo Adventure students and other guests to foster an appreciation for and understanding of animals and nature through animal interactions and observations, games, crafts, and other activities.Closing Date 3/27/2018 (6917) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - General Purpose: Fresno Chaffee Zoo has an exciting and rare opportunity opening for a Zoo Animal Manager - Elephants! This role manages the daily assignments of all staff members and oversees the daily operation of the African Elephant exhibit.Closing date 3/19/2018 (6911) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - Fresno Chaffee Zoo has an exciting opportunity to work with our executive leadership. This role provides administrative and clerical support to the CEO, Executive Team, Board of Directors and various committees throughout the Zoo.- Ungulates Closing Date 3/20/2018 (6832) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - The Fresno Chaffee Zoo Ungulate Department cares for a diverse multi-species group living in multiple connected savannas.- Swing Closing date 3/20/2018 (6830) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - General Purpose: Under the general direction of the Curator, this position is responsible for the daily care, feeding and enrichment of animals in the assigned collection or section.