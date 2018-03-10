FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO

Fresno Chaffee Zoo now hiring

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wanted to work at Fresno Chaffee Zoo? Now is your chance! (KFSN)

Christine Brown
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ever wanted to work at Fresno Chaffee Zoo? Now is your chance! Check out current openings HERE.

Zoo Adventure Instructor (6924) Main - Fresno, CA - Seasonal - Under the general direction of the Education Manager- Programs, this position is responsible to actively engage Zoo Adventure students and other guests to foster an appreciation for and understanding of animals and nature through animal interactions and observations, games, crafts, and other activities. Full job description here.
Zoo Animal Manager-Elephants Closing Date 3/27/2018 (6917) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - General Purpose: Fresno Chaffee Zoo has an exciting and rare opportunity opening for a Zoo Animal Manager - Elephants! This role manages the daily assignments of all staff members and oversees the daily operation of the African Elephant exhibit.
Full job description here.

Executive Assistant Closing date 3/19/2018 (6911) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - Fresno Chaffee Zoo has an exciting opportunity to work with our executive leadership. This role provides administrative and clerical support to the CEO, Executive Team, Board of Directors and various committees throughout the Zoo.
Zookeeper - Ungulates Closing Date 3/20/2018 (6832) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - The Fresno Chaffee Zoo Ungulate Department cares for a diverse multi-species group living in multiple connected savannas.

Zookeeper - Swing Closing date 3/20/2018 (6830) - Fresno, CA - Full Time - General Purpose: Under the general direction of the Curator, this position is responsible for the daily care, feeding and enrichment of animals in the assigned collection or section.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersFresno Chaffee ZooFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Police identify man bitten by lion at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno Chaffee Zoo renovating old section of park
Your Weekend
Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrates vultures
Chaffee Zoo animals kept cool in scorching heat
More Fresno Chaffee Zoo
CAREERS
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Unemployment rates in Fresno County at a 12 year low
Need cash now but you don't get paid until Friday?
Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job
Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
More Careers
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News