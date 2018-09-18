FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking to hire additional correctional officers

The sheriff's office has multiple vacancies in the department and will begin the hiring process in October.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you are interested the sheriff's office will be holding free seminars on the position.

The two seminars will be held next Wednesday and Saturday at the Fresno County Elections office.

The sheriff's office says it is optional to attend but is strongly recommended to better understand the testing process.

The online application will be available soon here.

If you have any questions, email: recruitment@fresnosheriff.org
