Careers

Need a summer job? Hotels.com will pay you $10,000 to poolhop

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're looking for a unique summer job, grab the sunscreen and your favorite floatie!

Hotels.com is hiring its first-ever "poolhop."

MORE: Need a summer job? Reynolds Wrap will pay you to travel US, eat free barbecue!

Your job will be to travel across the country for two weeks in August in search of the most epic hotel pools.

You'll also sip on fruity drinks, snap photos and sport a hotel robe.

Once you've checked out each pool, you'll report back to Hotels.com.

The job description says, "In case we weren't clear enough, lounge by the pool."

It pays $10,000. You have to be at least 21 years old to apply.

You can apply here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersbuzzworthyswimmingpoolu.s. & worldjobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News