Get paid to live on luxury yachts and review them

Imagine this: living on a luxury yacht, getting to check out the high-tech bells and whistles, and getting paid for living the sweet life for a week.

That's the scenario that will play out for the right candidate of a dream job opening.

London-based online luxury store and concierge service Hush Hush is looking to hire a yacht tester. The objective is to make sure the watercraft being offered to customers on the site is in tip-top shape.

According to the job posting, the yacht reviewer will spend a week living, sleeping, eating and showering on the pleasure craft. In addition, you have to test everything on board, including every plug socket, door, bed, shower and tap.

The job is a "pro-rata, self employed" role, which means you'll need to be flexible and on call, says Hush Hush.

You'll also need to be 21 years old or older, have a passport, and be available on short notice.

But, of course, there's the pay for such a job. Hush Hush's yacht reviewer is expected to earn about $1,300 per review, and there is the potential to review up to 50 yachts a year. That's good enough for an annual salary of about $65,000.

"We need someone who is reliable, hard-working and has an eye for detail, we're expecting them to find things that no-one else would notice. I'm hoping to find someone who is perfect for the job as soon as possible!" said the site's founder Aaron Harpin.

You can check out the job listing and apply through the Hush Hush website.
