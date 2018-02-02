FRESNO

JOB ALERT: City of Fresno recruiting for Emergency Dispatchers soon

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Fresno will start accepting applications soon for Emergency Services Dispatcher jobs.

In a Facebook post, the City says they'll begin accepting those applications February 26, 2018, through March 11, 2018.

The City of Fresno is offering two informational presentations that will discuss the duties of a 911 operator, minimum qualifications, salary, background check inquiries and the examination process.

You can attend the optional "59-minute" job information session at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno st.) Thursday, Feb 22, 2018, at 6 pm or Saturday, Feb 24, 2018, at 9 am.
