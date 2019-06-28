jobs

JOB ALERT: Kaweah Delta Medical Center is hiring

The South Valley's largest hospital announced a new partnership for their nationally recognized cardiovascular program on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job? Kaweah Delta Medical Center is hiring!

The medical center is recruiting for several career opportunities, including food service workers, environmental service aids, certified nursing assistants and a security officer.

Interested applicants may apply at caljobs.ca.gov and register for the recruiting event here. You must complete those two steps by Friday, July 19 in order to attend the event.

Once registered, bring your resumes and dress to impress! Recruitment will be held Wednesday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tulare County Employment Connection.

