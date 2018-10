Looking for a job? The Madera County Workforce Assistance Center is holding a job fair Thursday.Over 50 employers and community resources will be at the event.Applicants should be prepared to complete applications, bring copies of their resumes, and dress for success.Full info below:Thursday, April 5, 201810:00 am - 2:00 pm PDTMadera District Fair - Hatfield Hall1840 Cleveland Ave.Madera, CA 93637Free