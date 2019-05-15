job fair

Fresno County job seekers get face time with employers at Westside job fair

By
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dressed for success, job seekers on the West Side were able to apply for more than 20 different careers at the first Westside job fair.

Associate Dean Bertha Felix-Mata says they created the event so the community could take advantage of the opportunity that's right in their backyard.

"We have to take the opportunity to work with them and get our jobs to our local people here," she said. "Instead of job hunting, the jobs were brought to the West Hills College North District Center in Firebaugh."

This job fair covers many fields from agriculture and manufacturing to education and health care.

"There's a lot of jobs, and this is the first time and they can apply for 20 different jobs and maybe have their choice of 2 or 3, and they can take the best offer," Felix-Mata said.

Organizers say this will be the first of many job fairs matching local employers with local talent. They want this to be a bi-annual event.
