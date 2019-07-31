Careers

Kabab City hiring 20 people for new location in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get your resumes ready! One of the Valley well-known Meditteranean restaurants is hiring 20 people for its new location in Fresno.

Kabab City will hold a hiring event on Thursday, August 1st from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at its new store on First and Nees.

Kabab City has been in business since 2013 and has restaurants in Fowler, Reedley, Hanford and Visalia.

Restaurant officials say they're looking for employees who will exhibit excellent customer service skills and highlight the company's values.

For more information, visit Kabab City's Facebook page.
