Need a job? Khol's to hire 90,000 employees for holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job? Kohl's plans to hire more than 90,000 seasonal employees nationwide for the holidays.
The retailer will hire more than 450 employees in the Fresno-Clovis area, Hanford and Visalia. Available positions include stockroom associates and retail sales associates.
Kohl's is also hosting its first national hiring event on Saturday, October 5. The goal of the event is to hire 5,000 seasonal workers in one day. All stores and fulfillment centers nationwide will be participating in the hiring event.
And if you're also looking to save during the holidays, Kohl's offers a 15% employee discount.
Interested applicants can find more information here.
