Lazy Dog restaurant looking to hire

The new Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is looking to hire 200 people for its new Fresno location.The restaurant is replacing the Elephant Bar in the Villaggio Shopping Center in North Fresno.The job fair runs until 6 p.m. and begins again tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.However, the event is not being held at the restaurant itself.Interviews are taking place at 317 West Bedford Avenue, Suite 101.Available positions include servers, cooks, bartenders, and more.Applicants should bring resumes and come prepared to interview.The restaurant opens in October.