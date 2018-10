Get your resume ready-- Lowe's will be holding a job fair for their Clovis location.Officials with Lowe's say they are hiring for various seasonal, part-time and, full-time positions. They ask that people apply online first but will have computers there for people unable to do so.The job fair will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Clovis location on 875 Shaw Avenue.