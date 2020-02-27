job fair

Madera, Mariposa County School Districts holding job fair Thursday afternoon

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a job in the education field, the Madera and Mariposa County School Districts will hold a job fair Thursday afternoon.

The school districts, along with the charter schools and county offices, are hiring for various positions, including teachers, administrators, clerical staff, and bus drivers.

The job fair is free to attend. It's located at 1105 South Madera Avenue and goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Local colleges and universities will also set up booths to showcase degree and credential programs for aspiring educators.

Interested applicants are encouraged to register for the event, but walk-ins are also welcome. Click here to register.
