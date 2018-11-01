NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies

CAREERS

FORT WORTH, Texas --
Are you the ultimate dog lover? If so, this job may be perfect for you.

Mutts Canine Cantina, a pup-friendly restaurant and dog park in Dallas and Fort Worth, has announced details for their first-ever "Puptern."

The eatery is opening its second location in Fort Worth and will hire a "MUTTS Puptern" to greet MUTTS members and their furry friends for $100 an hour.



Qualified applicants must post a video or photo on social media showcasing their petting skill, explaining why they're the best fit for the job.

Applicants must apply before Nov. 12.
