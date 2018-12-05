Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care looking to fill 25 openings

Wednesday Morning many made their way to Paintbrush Assisted Living and Memory Care in hopes of locking down a job. The positions vary, but they're primarily in search of resident assistants. Geraldine Cash was one of the many applicants trying to fill one of 25 openings. She's used to working as a certified nursing assistant."I would love to work at a place like this, to make every day for an elderly person that much more enjoyable," said Cash.Patty King executive director at Paintbrush says it takes more than filling out an application to get hired. They are looking for people who are passionate about the care field."We are looking for people who are kind and caring and dedicated and realize that everyone who lives here is someone's somebody," said King.According to King, more baby boomers are making their way into retirement, meaning the demand for resident assistants is going up. She says the jobs can be very demanding. People in these position help seniors in day-to-day activities."The things we take for granted," she said. "You get up and you get ready for the day and maybe you take care of some grooming. Well, there are a lot of people who are unable to do that for themselves. It's finding someone who is okay doing that for them."Cash thinks she has the right skills to make her the perfect candidate."I would enjoy doing that, helping these people start their day out and have a normal life," said Cash.If they can't fill all positions through this job fair they'll have more until they do. Anyone wanting to apply can go to Paintbrush and fill out an application.