Sushi chefs in high demand across Fresno

It takes precision, a sharp knife, and serious skills to make sushi."It's pretty difficult because it's a lot of dedication, hard work. You can't learn it in a day or two, you have to continuously do the same thing over and over to make it a part of your body movement," said Edward Yung, sushi chef and co-owner of Tamari Robatayaki.Tamari Robatayaki opened in December in Northwest Fresno. The traditional Japanese restaurant is unique because of its Robata grill and whiskey bar. However, sushi is the main course, and its chefs make creations come together on one plate.The demand for sushi chefs in Fresno is high."It's tough. If you have a good sushi chef, somebody is going to want to grab them. You have to be cognizant of that," said Tom Tymn, Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar.Sushi chefs in Fresno have been recruited by other restaurants, making competition fierce.Tymn helps run the restaurant and says keeping experienced chefs is important to them. They try to work with their chefs on schedules and pay to keep their workplace top notch."You have to recognize the value that they have. They're not just an employee, they're not just a cook, they're an artisan," Tymn said.It's that art Yung loves to create for his customers who like a little pizza on their plates. He said many chefs work their way from the bottom up, learning how to handle expensive fish and how to roll each meal the right way, something that takes years."It takes a long time to learn to be one. You have to qualify for it. You have to have the personality, and it's a long hours job," Yung said.With more sushi and Asian restaurants planned to open in the in the future, it seems the Valley's appetite for good sushi isn't slowing down anytime soon.