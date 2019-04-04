taco bell

Taco Bell to throw 'hiring parties' in Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taco Bell is beefing up recruitment efforts.

The fast-food chain is planning "hiring parties" to attract workers.

Taco Bell wants to create 100,000 new jobs in the next three years.

600 locations will host parties with free food giveaways and on-the-spot interviews.

The fast-food chain hopes to lure applicants with benefits like one free meal per shift, tuition discounts and salaries above ten dollars an hour.

There will be two hiring parties in Fresno and two in Clovis later this month.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfresnoclovistaco belljobs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACO BELL
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
TOP STORIES
Madera mother credits a car seat safety class for saving her kids' lives
RECALL: Beef patties distributed to schools nationwide 'contaminated'
Benefit concert raises money for Central Valley Honor Flight
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Walmart to pay $495,000 for selling products with misleading packaging
T-Mobile tests customer service center in Kingsburg
Parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
Show More
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
PG&E names new chief executive, board
More TOP STORIES News