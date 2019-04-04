Taco Bell to throw 'hiring parties' in Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taco Bell is beefing up recruitment efforts.
The fast-food chain is planning "hiring parties" to attract workers.
Taco Bell wants to create 100,000 new jobs in the next three years.
600 locations will host parties with free food giveaways and on-the-spot interviews.
The fast-food chain hopes to lure applicants with benefits like one free meal per shift, tuition discounts and salaries above ten dollars an hour.
There will be two hiring parties in Fresno and two in Clovis later this month.
