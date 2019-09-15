jobs

Target to hire 130,000 seasonal workers across the country, including the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Target is gearing up for the holiday season by hiring for many seasonal positions.

The retailer announced it will hire more than 130,000 seasonal employees this year, an increase from the 120,000 the company brought on in 2018.

Target said it will offer seasonal employees $13 an hour and discounts at the store.

Seasonal work could be an entry point for people looking to start careers with the company. Target said 40% of the seasonal workers hired in 2018 stayed beyond the holiday season.

Hiring employees may be easier said than done, as the unemployment rate is currently below 4%.

