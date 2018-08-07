CAREERS

Skip the office: Amazon looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs

Amazon is looking to fill more than 200 work-from-home jobs.

You can get the perks of an Amazon discount without being a Prime member, plus you can work from home.

Do we have your attention, yet?

Amazon wants to hire people to fill more than 200 virtual "work-from-home" jobs, and most of those positions are full-time.

The online retailer is looking to hire in areas such as customer service, sales and human resources.

SEE ALSO: Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour

If you get one of the full-time gigs, you'll be eligible for medical and dental benefits, paid time off, holiday overtime pay and more.

Amazon also added the benefits of maternal and paternal leave, adoption assistance and of course, discounts.

While working for an Amazon virtual location means you don't have to head into an office, the company says opportunities aren't available everywhere.

Ready to work from your couch?

Head to Amazon's jobs site to find positions in virtual locations.

