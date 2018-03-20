FRESNO

Want to work for the Fresno Unified School District? There's a job fair this afternoon for that

James W Jakobs
Fresno Unified School District is hosting an expo for aspiring teachers Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, the District says they are actively seeking future teacher candidates to join the district for the 2018-19 school year. This year's Aspiring Teacher Expo will feature Fresno Unified's teacher pipeline programs and college and credential programs to support candidates in becoming future teachers.

Fresno Unified is seeking to fill a variety of positions including multi-subject, special education, science and career technical education teachers. Attendees should dress in professional attire and bring resumes, letters of recommendation, and transcripts.

The Teacher Expo is Tuesday March 20th from 4-7pm at McLane High School, 2727 North Cedar Avenue, Fresno, 93703.

Candidates can pre-register for Fresno Unified's Aspiring Teacher Expo right here: LINK
