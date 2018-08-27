Wendy's job fair this weekend

People who lost their jobs with the closures of all the Orchard Supply Hardware and Kmart stores are being invited to apply for employment with another major chain.The locally owned and operated franchisee of Wendy's and KFC wishes to invite employees and management who are losing their jobs to go in for an interview on Saturday, September 8th.Just go to Wendy's Restaurant at 420 West Shaw Avenue in Clovis between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.You should be prepared for an immediate interview.