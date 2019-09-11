Cargo plane crashes near Toledo, Ohio airport

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Police and fire crews from multiple departments are responding to a cargo plane crash just outside of Toledo Express Airport on Wednesday morning.
According to crews on the scene, that plane was a conveyor cargo plane hauling auto parts which crashed on top of two semis at Bubba's Auto and Deisel near the airport around 3 a.m. Wednesday, reports WTOL.
Police on the scene said the plane was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.
Sergeant Scott Rhodes with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office said two people were on board the plane when it crashed. Their conditions are not known.
No one on the ground was injured.
Airport police said there was no mayday call from the plane and the first call they got was for the crash itself.
