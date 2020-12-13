Man crashes car minutes after stealing it in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a carjacking suspect after he stole a car and crashed it just minutes later.Officers say 29-year-old Robert Renteria called for a taxi at the Majestic Motel in Visalia just after 10:30 Saturday night.When the cab arrived -- Renteria pulled out a knife and car-jacked the driver.But just 10 minutes later, Renteria crashed the stolen car in Goshen and when officers responded to the crash, they arrested him.