Man crashes car minutes after stealing it in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a carjacking suspect after he stole a car and crashed it just minutes later.

Officers say 29-year-old Robert Renteria called for a taxi at the Majestic Motel in Visalia just after 10:30 Saturday night.

When the cab arrived -- Renteria pulled out a knife and car-jacked the driver.

But just 10 minutes later, Renteria crashed the stolen car in Goshen and when officers responded to the crash, they arrested him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacar crashcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News