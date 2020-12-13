FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a carjacking suspect after he stole a car and crashed it just minutes later.
Officers say 29-year-old Robert Renteria called for a taxi at the Majestic Motel in Visalia just after 10:30 Saturday night.
When the cab arrived -- Renteria pulled out a knife and car-jacked the driver.
But just 10 minutes later, Renteria crashed the stolen car in Goshen and when officers responded to the crash, they arrested him.
Man crashes car minutes after stealing it in Visalia, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News