CARR FIRE

Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres; 23 percent contained

A home burns near Redding, Calif. on Sunday, July 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
REDDING, Calif. --
The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County has spread to 98,724 acres, reducing many homes to little more than rubble. There has been bit of relief for firefighters, containment has more than tripled from over the weekend to now 23 percent.

One of the more badly damaged areas has been the Mary Lake subdivision. Police are still concerned about hotspots and live gas lines. Many homeowners have been turned away.

"Anxious to get home, my children and our cat are down in Lake California and we have been staying at RV Park down in Anderson. We didn't have anybody that could take all of us, so," said Wendy Henry, Mary Lake resident.

RELATED: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees

Closer to Redding, many of the nearly 40,000 residents evacuated are also eager to go home and to help each other.

RELATED: Woman who grew up in Fresno among those evacuated from Carr Fire

"Pull together and stay positive," said evacuee Joy Holman. "There's so many people in this community helping and we know we're all going to get through it. We're all going to get through it."

GALLERY: Photos from the wildfires across California


Out of the devastation, there have been stories of resilience: a sheriff's deputy lost his home early Thursday, but has continued to serve his community, helping with the evacuations.

A sixth life was claimed by the fires over the weekend. The sheriff said the man who died refused to evacuate his home. Authorities say by not evacuating, you're not only putting your own life, but the lives of first responders on the line.

RELATED: How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
