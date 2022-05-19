FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a large fire at an auto-wrecking yard in Fresno County.
Crews responded before 1 pm to a facility on Golden State Boulevard and Maple, south of Fresno city limits near Malaga.
Several cars were reportedly on fire. A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles near Fresno.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
Firefighters battling massive fire at auto facility south of Fresno
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News