Firefighters battling massive fire at auto facility south of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are battling a large fire at an auto-wrecking yard in Fresno County.

Crews responded before 1 pm to a facility on Golden State Boulevard and Maple, south of Fresno city limits near Malaga.

Several cars were reportedly on fire. A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles near Fresno.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
