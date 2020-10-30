Large fire rips through Fresno County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what caused a home to catch fire in Fresno County on Friday morning.Fresno County sheriff's deputies spotted the fire east of Caruthers on Caruthers Avenue at Cherry Avenue around 2 am.CAL FIRE Fresno County said when firefighters arrived, the home was abandoned and engulfed in flames.Officials say the property was maintained with low cut grass, which helped crews keep the flames from spreading.The house is a total loss.The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials say there was a power line attached to the house.Firefighters do not know if there was electricity to the home.