ABC30 and C.A.S.A. of Fresno and Madera Counties invite you to the 20th Annual Crab Feed on Friday, September 14. ABC30 Action News reporter Sontaya Rose will serve as the event emcee.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat crab or an Italian chicken dinner. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit C.A.S.A., Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, and help further its mission of recruiting, training and supporting more advocates.
The mission of CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties is to recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate and speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. CASA's goal is to help each child transition from foster care to a healthy, successful future whether in a permanent home or as an independent adult.
20th ANNUAL C.A.S.A. CRAB FEED:
WHEN: Friday, September 14 at 6pm
WHERE: The Garza residence in Clovis
WHAT: A fresh cracked-crab dinner or Italian chicken dinner, a live and silent auction, music and much more.
For more information about the event and to reserve your seat, please call (559) 244-6485 or visit www.casafresnomadera.org.