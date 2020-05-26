Tachi Palace Casino Resort to begin reopening on Thursday with safety measures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tachi Palace Casino Resort officials say they will be reopening their doors on Thursday, with numerous safety measures in place.Officials say those measures will include infrared cameras to determine the body temperatures of guests and staff. Everyone inside the building will also be required to wear masks.The resort and casino will be reopening in two phases. In the first phase, which begins Thursday, slot machines, the hotel and limited restaurants will reopen. Table games are expected to open in a few weeks.An additional 23,000 square feet have been added to the third floor to encourage social distancing. Any slot machines that are not six feet apart will have plexiglass for player safety. Once the table game area opens, additional tables will be added and will be limited to three players per table, also with plexiglass.Meanwhile, restaurants will be spacing their tables six feet apart and offering food to go. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout and resort officials say there will be an increased focus on cleaning chips, cards, etc.The infrared cameras will be present at public entrances and the associate entrance. If cameras indicate excessive body temperatures, staff will conduct another screening of the individual with a touchless thermometer. If someone exceeds the temperature limit, or if they are visibly sick, they'll be asked to leave.Officials added that bingo and the Coyote Entertainment Center will open in Phase 2, though it's not clear when that will happen.The resort opens on Thursday, May 28 at 9 am.