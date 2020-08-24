wildfire

New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare County, voluntary evacuations issued

The Castle Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday and has burned approximately 5,000 acres.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voluntary evacuation orders were issued as a new wildfire burns east of the Giant Sequoia National Monument in Tulare County.

The Castle Fire was sparked by lightning on Friday and has burned approximately 5,000 acres.

On Sunday, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued voluntary evacuations for the areas of Camp Nelson and Ponderosa.

The fire has yet to be contained.

WILDFIRE MAP: Track wildfires across Central California and the state

Meanwhile, a second brush fire has burned 200 acres in the Golden Trout Wilderness in Tulare County.

The Shotgun Fire is located where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek meet. The area is in the burn scar of the 2017 Lion Fire.

Officials say the fire will remain unstaffed until resources become available to put it out.
